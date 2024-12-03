A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BeiGene Through 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $270.75, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $235.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.27% increase from the previous average price target of $227.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of BeiGene by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $300.00 - Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $260.00 $254.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $235.00 $200.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $288.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BeiGene. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BeiGene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BeiGene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BeiGene's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BeiGene

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2023, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 50% of BeiGene's revenue.

Financial Insights: BeiGene

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BeiGene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeiGene's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeiGene's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BeiGene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

