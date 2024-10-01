A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Becton Dickinson Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Becton Dickinson, presenting an average target of $270.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $265.00, the current average has increased by 1.89%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Becton Dickinson by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $270.00 $275.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $255.00 $260.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Becton Dickinson. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Becton Dickinson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Becton Dickinson's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Becton Dickinson analyst ratings.

Get to Know Becton Dickinson Better

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures prefilled devices, diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Medical is nearly half of the total business, while BD Life Sciences (27% of 2024 revenue) and BD Interventional (24%) account for the remainder. International revenue accounts for 43% of the company's business.

Becton Dickinson: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Becton Dickinson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Becton Dickinson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Becton Dickinson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Becton Dickinson's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Becton Dickinson's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BDX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.