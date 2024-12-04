A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Banc of California Through 14 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.14, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.83, the current average has increased by 8.28%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Banc of California among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $20.00 $17.50 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $19.00 $16.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Neutral $15.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $18.00 $14.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $16.00 -

About Banc of California

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Financial Milestones: Banc of California's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Banc of California's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.92% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banc of California's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Banc of California's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

