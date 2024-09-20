A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Banc of California Through 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.8, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 1.33% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Banc of California is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $15.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $16.00 - Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $15.00 $13.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banc of California. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Banc of California's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Banc of California's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Banc of California's Background

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Understanding the Numbers: Banc of California's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Banc of California's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 383.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banc of California's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Banc of California's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

