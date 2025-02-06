A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Azenta Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

The standing of Azenta among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $69.00

About Azenta

Azenta Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. It provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The company has three reportable segments that are Sample Management Solutions, Multiomics, and B Medical Systems. It generates a substantial part of its revenue from its Sample Management Solutions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Azenta

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Azenta's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Azenta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Azenta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Azenta's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

