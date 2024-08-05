A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Axsome Therapeutics Through 9 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $125.0, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.3% from the previous average price target of $124.62.

A clear picture of Axsome Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $130.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $95.00 $97.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $127.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $106.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Axsome Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

A Deep Dive into Axsome Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Axsome Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.7% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -40.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

