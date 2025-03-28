A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Axis Capital Holdings Through 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $106.83, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 1.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $108.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Axis Capital Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $118.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $89.00 Charlie Lederer BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $93.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $110.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Axis Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axis Capital Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Axis Capital Holdings: A Closer Look

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions with operations in Bermuda, the United States ("U.S."), Europe, Singapore, and Canada. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks. The company's segment consists of AXIS Insurance and AXIS Reinsurance. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Insurance segment. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Axis Capital Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axis Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.75% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axis Capital Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Axis Capital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

