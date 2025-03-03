A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Atlas Energy Solutions Through 8 Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.94, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 0.52% from the previous average price target of $24.81.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Atlas Energy Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $28.00 $23.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $22.50 $22.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Atlas Energy Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 92.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

