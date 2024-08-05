A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Arteris Through 4 Analysts

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arteris, presenting an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 4.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Arteris is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arteris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arteris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arteris's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Arteris Better

Arteris Inc is a developer of on-chip interconnect fabric technology designed for a variety of devices and in the development and distribution of Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP). The company's technology is used in System-on-Chip (SoC) and provides software and services to automate SoC integration, enabling users to efficiently deploy NoC IP, and offer IP support, maintenance services, professional services, and training and on-site support services. The company operates in Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East, out of which it derives maximum profit from Asia Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Arteris's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Arteris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.57%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Arteris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -72.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arteris's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -76.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arteris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -9.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arteris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

