A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Armstrong World Indus Through 6 Analysts

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $167.33, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.24% from the previous average price target of $157.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Armstrong World Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rafe Jadrosich B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $162.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $158.00 $163.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $180.00 $163.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $162.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Hold $163.00 $145.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $158.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Armstrong World Indus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Armstrong World Indus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Armstrong World Indus compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Armstrong World Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Armstrong World Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Armstrong World Indus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Armstrong World Indus analyst ratings.

About Armstrong World Indus

Armstrong World Industries Inc. designs, innovates, and manufactures ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. The company manufactures and sources products made of numerous materials, including mineral fiber, fiberglass, metal, felt, wood, resin, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum. It also manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products through a joint venture with Worthington Industries, Inc., called Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE). The company's reportable operating segments include Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Mineral Fiber segment, which produces suspended mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling systems. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Armstrong World Indus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Armstrong World Indus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Armstrong World Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Armstrong World Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Armstrong World Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Armstrong World Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AWI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AWI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.