A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ARM Holdings Through 13 Analysts

ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ARM Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $150.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $92.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.09% from the previous average price target of $124.00.

The standing of ARM Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Andrew Gardiner Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $105.00 $82.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $173.00 $145.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $105.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $107.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $169.00 $110.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $143.00 $110.00 Sara Russo Bernstein Raises Underperform $92.00 $72.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $156.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ARM Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ARM Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ARM Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ARM Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARM Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARM Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

