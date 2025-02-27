A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ardent Health Partners Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ardent Health Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 5.56% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ardent Health Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $22.00 $22.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.50 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Announces Neutral $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ardent Health Partners's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ardent Health Partners's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ardent Health Partners analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ardent Health Partners Better

Ardent Health Partners Inc is an operator of hospitals and a provider of healthcare services in the United States. It provide both general and specialty services, including internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women's services, neurology, urology, and emergency services, within inpatient and ambulatory care settings. The company has one reportable segment: healthcare services that provides healthcare services primarily through its ownership and operation of hospitals, certain of which provide related healthcare services through physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities. Ardent has 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care that operates across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas.

Financial Insights: Ardent Health Partners

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ardent Health Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardent Health Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health Partners's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardent Health Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ardent Health Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

