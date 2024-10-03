A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Applied Mat Through 16 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $243.81, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. A decline of 2.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $235.00 $260.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $224.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $217.00 $240.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $230.00 $260.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $270.00 $275.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $224.00 $223.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Applied Mat's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Financial Milestones: Applied Mat's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.49% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Applied Mat adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

