A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Apellis Pharmaceuticals Through 20 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $45.35, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 23.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $58.94.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Apellis Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $55.00 $92.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $51.00 $63.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $36.00 $71.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $35.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $43.00 Justin Kim Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $65.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $40.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $57.00 $83.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $61.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $85.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $25.00 $25.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $35.00 - Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $47.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $92.00 $96.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Key Indicators: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apellis Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.29% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

