A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On APA Through 20 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for APA (NASDAQ:APA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 11 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 7 1 1 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for APA, presenting an average target of $35.6, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.07%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $36.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $26.00 $30.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $39.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $28.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $36.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for APA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Financial Milestones: APA's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining APA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

