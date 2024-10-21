A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On AnaptysBio Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AnaptysBio, revealing an average target of $57.83, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 9.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AnaptysBio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 John Lee Truist Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $20.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $69.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AnaptysBio's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AnaptysBio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AnaptysBio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

AnaptysBio: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 217.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -425.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -161.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AnaptysBio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ANAB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jun 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ANAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.