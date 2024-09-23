A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Analog Devices Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $254.5, along with a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $233.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.24% lower than the prior average price target of $255.12.

The standing of Analog Devices among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $233.00 $266.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $257.00 $250.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $255.00 $260.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $260.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $266.00 $275.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $235.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Analog Devices's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Analog Devices Better

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Key Indicators: Analog Devices's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Analog Devices faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.84% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Analog Devices adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

