A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On AMN Healthcare Services Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AMN Healthcare Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. A 10.94% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $67.00.

The perception of AMN Healthcare Services by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $66.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $70.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $65.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $66.00 $75.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $71.00 $60.00

AMN Healthcare Services is one of the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2023, it offered more than 13,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining AMN Healthcare Services's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMN Healthcare Services's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMN Healthcare Services's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMN Healthcare Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, AMN Healthcare Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

