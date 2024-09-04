A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Ameresco Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 3.79% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Ameresco among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $33.00 - Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameresco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ameresco's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ameresco's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ameresco Better

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Ameresco: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ameresco displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameresco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, Ameresco faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

