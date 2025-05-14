A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Amer Sports Through 8 Analysts

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.38, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.42% from the previous average price target of $31.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Amer Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $28.00 $33.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amer Sports's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Amer Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amer Sports's Background

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Breaking Down Amer Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

