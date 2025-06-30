A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Through 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $352.22, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $268.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $330.22, the current average has increased by 6.66%.

The standing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Buy $349.00 $331.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $268.00 $284.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Better

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

A Deep Dive into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -62.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

