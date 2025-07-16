A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Through 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $357.7, a high estimate of $404.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. Marking an increase of 10.61%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $323.40.

A clear picture of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $348.00 $338.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $404.00 $364.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $359.00 $336.00 Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Buy $384.00 $328.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $333.00 $287.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $377.00 $320.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $360.00 $300.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $330.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Buy $349.00 $331.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Background

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

A Deep Dive into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.2% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -62.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

