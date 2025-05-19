A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Allegiant Travel Through 10 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.3, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 26.14% from the previous average price target of $85.70.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $93.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $60.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $80.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $100.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $61.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $50.00 $95.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $50.00 $95.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $90.00 $125.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $61.00 $93.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allegiant Travel's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allegiant Travel's Background

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

A Deep Dive into Allegiant Travel's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Allegiant Travel adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

