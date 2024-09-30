A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alight Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Alight (NYSE:ALIT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alight and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 13.64% from the previous average price target of $11.00.

The perception of Alight by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Announces Neutral $8.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $10.00 $12.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00

Delving into Alight's Background

Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Alight's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alight faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.1% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alight's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alight's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alight's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

