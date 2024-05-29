A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Albany Intl Through 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Albany Intl, presenting an average target of $96.0, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 8.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $105.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Albany Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $90.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $96.00 $98.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $95.00 $106.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $121.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $95.00 $105.00

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Albany Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Albany Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

