A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Adobe Through 21 Analysts

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 10 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $592.0, along with a high estimate of $650.00 and a low estimate of $475.00. Experiencing a 5.53% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $626.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Adobe by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $590.00 $590.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $475.00 $600.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $640.00 $700.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $475.00 $525.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $625.00 $685.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $587.00 $644.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $645.00 $675.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $525.00 $550.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $590.00 $610.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $625.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $600.00 $650.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $570.00 $600.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $620.00 $640.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $605.00 $640.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $650.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $600.00 $635.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $590.00 $616.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $600.00 $580.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $635.00 $635.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adobe. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adobe's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Adobe's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adobe analyst ratings.

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Adobe displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.