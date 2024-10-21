A Glimpse of Enova International's Earnings Potential

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Enova International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

Investors in Enova International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 4.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Enova International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.07 1.72 1.66 1.99 EPS Actual 2.21 1.91 1.83 1.50 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -18.0%

Enova International Share Price Analysis

Shares of Enova International were trading at $86.84 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Enova International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Enova International.

Analysts have provided Enova International with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $90.5, suggesting a potential 4.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Enova International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Enova International, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enova International Outperform 25.83% $299.24M 4.69%

Key Takeaway:

Enova International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Enova International

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Enova International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Enova International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, Enova International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Enova International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.