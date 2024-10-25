A Glimpse of Crane Holdings's Earnings Potential

Crane Holdings (NYSE:CR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Crane Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

Investors in Crane Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 4.84% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Crane Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.12 0.82 0.87 EPS Actual 1.30 1.22 0.90 1.03 Price Change % -5.0% 6.0% 8.0% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Crane Holdings's Stock

Shares of Crane Holdings were trading at $150.52 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Crane Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crane Holdings.

The consensus rating for Crane Holdings is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $177.33 implies a potential 17.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Donaldson, Middleby and Flowserve, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Donaldson is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, indicating a potential 52.83% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Middleby, with an average 1-year price target of $154.25, suggesting a potential 2.48% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Flowserve, with an average 1-year price target of $59.2, suggesting a potential 60.67% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Donaldson, Middleby and Flowserve, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crane Buy 14.05% $223.90M 4.98% Donaldson Neutral 6.36% $334.80M 7.38% Middleby Buy -4.66% $379.64M 3.43% Flowserve Buy 7.08% $366.10M 3.70%

Key Takeaway:

Crane Holdings ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Crane Holdings Better

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into three segments: aerospace and electronics, process flow technologies, and engineered materials. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Breaking Down Crane Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crane Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crane Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Crane Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Crane Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

