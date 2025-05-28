A Glimpse of Cooper Companies's Earnings Potential

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cooper Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Anticipation surrounds Cooper Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 6.57% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1 0.91 0.83 EPS Actual 0.92 1.04 0.96 0.85 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -4.0% 12.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Cooper Companies's Stock

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $80.59 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Cooper Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $109.4, the consensus suggests a potential 35.75% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Align Technology, Solventum and Merit Medical Systems, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Align Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $226.38, suggesting a potential 180.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Solventum, with an average 1-year price target of $79.62, suggesting a potential 1.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Merit Medical Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $109.57, suggesting a potential 35.96% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Align Technology, Solventum and Merit Medical Systems, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cooper Companies Outperform 3.55% $660.20M 1.29% Align Technology Outperform -1.82% $680.11M 2.44% Solventum Neutral 2.68% $1.11B 4.40% Merit Medical Systems Outperform 9.84% $172.02M 2.15%

Key Takeaway:

Cooper Companies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Cooper Companies Better

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the us. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the us contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the us, and controls 17% of the us IUD market.

Key Indicators: Cooper Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

To track all earnings releases for Cooper Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for COO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

