A Glimpse of Conagra Brands's Earnings Potential

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Conagra Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from Conagra Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.67 0.59 0.57 EPS Actual 0.51 0.70 0.53 0.61 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Conagra Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Conagra Brands were trading at $20.65 as of July 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Conagra Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $22.44, the consensus suggests a potential 8.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of The Campbell's, Pilgrims Pride and JM Smucker, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $35.93, suggesting a potential 74.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 142.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for JM Smucker, with an average 1-year price target of $118.62, suggesting a potential 474.43% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for The Campbell's, Pilgrims Pride and JM Smucker, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Conagra Brands Neutral -6.33% $710.30M 1.65% The Campbell's Neutral 4.47% $728M 1.70% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 2.32% $554.87M 8.03% JM Smucker Buy -2.81% $823.30M -11.22%

Key Takeaway:

Conagra Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Conagra Brands Better

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (over 90% of fiscal 2024 revenue). Most of its revenue comes from frozen food, including brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra also sells snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated food through brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. The company primarily sells through the US retail channel, with just 9% of fiscal 2024 revenue coming from international markets and 10% from foodservice.

Financial Insights: Conagra Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Conagra Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Conagra Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conagra Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Conagra Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Conagra Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CAG

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CAG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.