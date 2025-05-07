A Glimpse of Cleanspark's Earnings Potential

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cleanspark to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Cleanspark is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.99, which was followed by a 9.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cleanspark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.18 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.83 -0.27 -0.01 0.58 Price Change % 9.0% -4.0% -6.0% -6.0%

Cleanspark Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cleanspark were trading at $8.09 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cleanspark

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cleanspark.

The consensus rating for Cleanspark is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $19.67, there's a potential 143.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DoubleVerify Holdings, Clear Secure and Bitdeer Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DoubleVerify Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.28, suggesting a potential 138.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clear Secure, with an average 1-year price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential 378.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bitdeer Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential 161.43% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for DoubleVerify Holdings, Clear Secure and Bitdeer Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cleanspark Buy 119.97% $71.15M 12.78% DoubleVerify Holdings Buy 10.68% $156.31M 2.11% Clear Secure Outperform 20.65% $129.37M 63.11% Bitdeer Technologies Buy -39.90% $5.10M -133.42%

Key Takeaway:

Cleanspark ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Cleanspark's Background

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cleanspark's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 119.97% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 148.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Cleanspark visit their earnings calendar on our site.

