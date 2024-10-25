A Glimpse of Centrus Energy's Earnings Potential

Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Centrus Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in Centrus Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $1.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Centrus Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.60 0.76 0.23 EPS Actual 1.89 -0.38 3.58 0.52 Price Change % 17.0% -5.0% -2.0% -11.0%

Market Performance of Centrus Energy's Stock

Shares of Centrus Energy were trading at $85.33 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Centrus Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Centrus Energy.

Centrus Energy has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $58.5, the consensus suggests a potential 31.44% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arch Resources, Peabody Energy and CONSOL Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arch Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $193.0, suggesting a potential 126.18% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Peabody Energy is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential 64.06% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for CONSOL Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, indicating a potential 44.73% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Arch Resources, Peabody Energy and CONSOL Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Centrus Energy Buy 92.07% $36.50M 55.43% Arch Resources Buy -19.61% $41.63M 1.02% Peabody Energy Buy -17.88% $238.10M 5.59% CONSOL Energy Buy -25.54% $366.50M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

Centrus Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Financial Milestones: Centrus Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centrus Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 92.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Centrus Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centrus Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 55.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centrus Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Centrus Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

