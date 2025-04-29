A Glimpse of AvalonBay Communities's Earnings Potential

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AvalonBay Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

AvalonBay Communities bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.11% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AvalonBay Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.83 2.71 2.71 2.65 EPS Actual 2.80 2.74 2.77 2.70 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Performance of AvalonBay Communities Shares

Shares of AvalonBay Communities were trading at $207.8 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AvalonBay Communities

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AvalonBay Communities.

Analysts have given AvalonBay Communities a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $233.86, indicating a potential 12.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Equity Residential, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Equity Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential 62.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $170.44, suggesting a potential 17.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Essex Property Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $305.6, suggesting a potential 47.06% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Equity Residential, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AvalonBay Communities Neutral 5.09% $458.90M 2.35% Equity Residential Neutral 5.40% $489.40M 3.83% Mid-America Apartment Neutral 1.40% $176.47M 2.78% Essex Property Trust Neutral 7.76% $65.92M 4.69%

Key Takeaway:

AvalonBay Communities ranks in the middle for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 289 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 17 additional properties with over 6,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Key Indicators: AvalonBay Communities's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AvalonBay Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.09% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for AvalonBay Communities visit their earnings calendar on our site.

