A Glimpse of Alexandria Real Estate's Earnings Potential

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alexandria Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29.

Alexandria Real Estate bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.76% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alexandria Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.39 2.38 2.34 2.32 EPS Actual 2.39 2.37 2.36 2.35 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Tracking Alexandria Real Estate's Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate were trading at $77.26 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Alexandria Real Estate

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alexandria Real Estate.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Alexandria Real Estate, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $115.0, suggesting a potential 48.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and Healthcare Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential 69.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omega Healthcare Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential 48.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthcare Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 78.64% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and Healthcare Realty Trust are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexandria Real Estate Neutral 2.78% $522.82M -0.36% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 26.07% $420.96M 0.05% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 16.71% $275.87M 2.59% Healthcare Realty Trust Neutral -7.15% $176.19M -2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Alexandria Real Estate ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, the company's performance is mixed compared to its peers, with strong revenue growth and gross profit but lower return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle, Texas, and Canada. The Company is a life science real estate investment trust focused on developing, redeveloping, and operating properties that provide space for lease to tenants in the life science industry.

Key Indicators: Alexandria Real Estate's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alexandria Real Estate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alexandria Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

