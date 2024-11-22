A Glimpse of Alarum Technologies's Earnings Potential

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alarum Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Alarum Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 8.56% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alarum Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.25 0.07 EPS Actual 0.41 0.23 0.30 0.03 Price Change % -9.0% 7.000000000000001% -11.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Alarum Technologies's Stock

Shares of Alarum Technologies were trading at $13.29 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 143.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Alarum Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alarum Technologies.

Analysts have given Alarum Technologies a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $28.0, indicating a potential 110.68% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duos Technologies Group, Silvaco Group and Telos, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Duos Technologies Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, implying a potential 39.8% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Silvaco Group is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential 55.83% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Telos, with an average 1-year price target of $4.75, indicating a potential 64.26% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Duos Technologies Group, Silvaco Group and Telos, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alarum Technologies Buy 27.19% $6.83M -1.87% Duos Technologies Group Buy 111.57% $919.10K -52.24% Silvaco Group Buy -26.58% $8.19M -6.53% Telos Buy -34.28% $3.14M -20.14%

Key Takeaway:

Alarum Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Alarum Technologies: A Closer Look

Alarum Technologies Ltd is a company engaged in the information security business. The company has two Internet access segments which include Enterprise Internet Access and Consumer Internet Access. Its Enterprise Internet Access offers web data collection and a private Internet browsing platform and Consumer Internet Access provides solutions for secure and private Internet browsing. Geographically, the company has a presence in the UK Virgin Islands, Israel, Europe, APAC, MEA, Hong Kong, the USA, and others, and generates a majority of its revenue from the APAC followed by the United States.

Breaking Down Alarum Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alarum Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alarum Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alarum Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alarum Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Alarum Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

