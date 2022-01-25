'Glimmer of hope' - German business morale brightens in January

Adds Ifo head, details

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German business morale improved in January for the first time in seven months as easing supply bottlenecks helped to lift factory output in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 95.7 from an upwardly revised 94.8 in December. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a December reading of 94.7.

"The German economy is starting the new year with a glimmer of hope," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

Fuest added that company executives were considerably more upbeat about their business outlook while their assessment of the current situation was a bit less optimistic.

The Ifo figures chimed with Markit's purchasing manager index (PMI) from Monday that also showed a relaxation in supply chains which helped to push up activity in the manufacturing sector to a five-month high in January.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

