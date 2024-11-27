GLG Corp Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

GLG Corp Ltd (AU:GLE) has released an update.
GLG Corp Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, indicating strong support from shareholders. The company, a global player in textile and apparel supply, continues to cater to major U.S. and European retailers with its integrated service approach. This positive outcome underscores shareholder confidence in GLG Corp’s strategic direction.
