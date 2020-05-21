Glenview Capital's SPAC Longview Acquisition prices upsized $360 million IPO at $10

Longview Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives at healthcare-focused hedge fund Glenview Capital, raised $360 million by offering 36 million shares at $10, the low end of the range of $10 to $10. Longview Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LGVW.U. UBS Investment Bank and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.Longview Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives at healthcare-focused hedge fund Glenview Capital, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company originally planned to offer 30 million units. Each unit consists of one share and one-third of a warrant exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, Longview Acquisition commands a market value of $435 million. The company plans to raise an additional $150 million through a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor.



The SPAC is led by Chairman Larry Robbins, who is the founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, and CEO John Rodin, a Partner at Glenview. While it has not disclosed a target industry, the company intends to leverage its sponsor's experience investing in healthcare, as well as industrials, consumer, media, and technology.



Longview Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LGVW.U. UBS Investment Bank and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

