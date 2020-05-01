Longview Acquisition, a blank check company formed by executives at Glenview Capital, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share and one third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Longview Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million. The SPAC is led by CEO John Rodin and Chairman Larry Robbins, who are a Partner and CEO/Founder of Glenview Capital, respectively. The company has not disclosed an industry to target, though it intends to look into healthcare industry opportunities.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LGVW.U. Longview Acquisition filed confidentially on February 26, 2020. UBS Investment Bank and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Glenview Capital's SPAC Longview Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

