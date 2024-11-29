News & Insights

Glennon Small Companies Ltd Completes Significant Share Buy-Back

November 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EST

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (AU:GC1) has released an update.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd has completed a significant buy-back of 4,688,164 ordinary shares totaling AUD 2.59 million. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure. The buy-back could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially making it an attractive option for investors.

