Glenn Pomerantz: DOJ Calls 'JetBlue Effect' Uniquely Disruptive And Beneficial To Passengers

(RTTNews) - JetBlue (JBLU) said antitrust expert Glenn Pomerantz stated that the DOJ will strongly consider the benefits that the JetBlue Effect will bring to all stakeholders. Pomerantz was engaged by JetBlue to work alongside its antitrust counsel to examine how the combination of JetBlue-Spirit would be reviewed by regulators.

Pomerantz said: "If you're worried about the passengers who really want an ultra-low-cost alternative, those alternatives will be there. There are plenty of other ultra-low-cost carriers, who will enter and take over a route of Spirit's if that route is profitable. Frontier is out there and there's Allegiant and Sun Country and some recent entrants as well. So, everyone's going to win if JetBlue and Spirit merge."

