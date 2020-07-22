Glenmark's favipiravir version shows promise in late-stage COVID-19 trial

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLEN.NS said on Wednesday its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.

About 70% of patients being treated by FabiFlu achieved "clinical cure" by the fourth day of the study, compared with about 45% seen in the group treated with standard supportive care, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

