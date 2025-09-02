Glenmark USA Announces Upcoming Launch Of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 Mg/2 ML Single-Dose Vials

(RTTNews) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA (GLENMARK.NS), Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

The bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Halaven®2 Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL), of Eisai, Inc. will be available in September 2025.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "As the first complex generic in our portfolio, this launch marks both our commitment to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need."

Monday, Glenmark's stock closed at INR 1,918.80, down 0.42 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.