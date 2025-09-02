BioTech

Glenmark USA Announces Upcoming Launch Of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 Mg/2 ML Single-Dose Vials

September 02, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA (GLENMARK.NS), Tuesday announced the upcoming launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

The bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Halaven®2 Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL), of Eisai, Inc. will be available in September 2025.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "As the first complex generic in our portfolio, this launch marks both our commitment to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need."

Monday, Glenmark's stock closed at INR 1,918.80, down 0.42 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.