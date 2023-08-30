GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:GLENMARK) Price Target Increased by 17.03% to 701.82

The average one-year price target for GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:GLENMARK) has been revised to 701.82 / share. This is an increase of 17.03% from the prior estimate of 599.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 991.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of 739.45 / share.

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS Maintains 0.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLENMARK is 0.07%, an increase of 63.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.97% to 27,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,757K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,100K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,639K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLENMARK by 42.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,293K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLENMARK by 47.36% over the last quarter.

