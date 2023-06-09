GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:GLENMARK) Price Target Increased by 15.58% to 594.15

The average one-year price target for GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:GLENMARK) has been revised to 594.15 / share. This is an increase of 15.58% from the prior estimate of 514.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 737.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.42% from the latest reported closing price of 608.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,100K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLENMARK by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,590K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLENMARK by 2.18% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,320K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLENMARK by 19.94% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,168K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

