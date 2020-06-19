Glenmark gets India approval for favipiravir as COVID-19 treatment

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLEN.NS said on Friday it had received an approval from India's drugs regulator to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients in the country.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said the approval was part of India's accelerated approval process and the drug would be for "restricted emergency use" in the country. (https://bit.ly/310MByO)

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T and was approved for use as an anti-flu drug there in 2014.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

