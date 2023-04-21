Glencore's Q1 copper output dips

April 21 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L reported a 5% fall in its copper production for the first quarter on Friday, owing to lower grades due to phasing of a pit at Collahuasi and delays associated with adverse weather conditions at Antamina.

The London-listed miner and trader said it produced 244,100 tonnes of copper in the quarter and kept its 2023 production outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

