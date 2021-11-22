Commodities

Glencore's Portovesme zinc operation to be put on care and maintenance

Pratima Desai Reuters
Glencore will put its zinc sulphide operation in Portovesme on care and maintenance until there is "a meaningful change in power market prices", the company said on Monday.

The plant, which has capacity of 100,000 tonnes a year, will enter care and maintenance by the end of December at the latest, Glencore added.

