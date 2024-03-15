News & Insights

Commodities

Glencore's Nordenham zinc smelter starts ramping up output

March 15, 2024 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore GLEN.L last month started ramping up production at its Nordenham zinc smelter, which has been on care and maintenance for more than a year, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Nordenham in Germany halted production in 2022 along with some other smelters in Europe producing energy-intensive zinc and aluminium because of surging power prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The source did not say how much was currently being produced or when the smelter would be at full capacity.

The smelter produces about 165,000 tonnes of zinc and zinc alloys per year, its website says.

Glencore bought the Nordenham smelter after it filed for insolvency in May 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for the metal used to galvanise steel.

Prices of zinc CMZN3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) at around $2,570 a metric ton are up more than 10% since hitting a seven-month low at $2,278 on February 12.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jane Merriman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.