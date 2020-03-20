World Markets

Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines reviews operations due to coronavirus impact

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines unit in Zambia said on Friday it would review all parts of its business due to the increasing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The review will aim to minimise cash outflows, the company said.

LUSAKA, March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's GLEN.L Mopani Copper Mines unit in Zambia said on Friday it would review all parts of its business due to the increasing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The review will aim to minimise cash outflows, the company said, adding that projects that have commenced but are not essential will be suspended.

Any discretionary activity planned for 2020 and not yet commenced will be suspended or deferred, the company added. Mopani Copper Mines is owned 73.1% by Glencore, 16.9% by First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, and 10% by Zambia's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular