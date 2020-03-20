Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines reviews operations due to coronavirus impact

LUSAKA, March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's GLEN.L Mopani Copper Mines unit in Zambia said on Friday it would review all parts of its business due to the increasing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The review will aim to minimise cash outflows, the company said, adding that projects that have commenced but are not essential will be suspended.

Any discretionary activity planned for 2020 and not yet commenced will be suspended or deferred, the company added. Mopani Copper Mines is owned 73.1% by Glencore, 16.9% by First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, and 10% by Zambia's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.